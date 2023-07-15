Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCP) Short Interest Update

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 2,050.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Swiftmerge Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ IVCP opened at $10.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.30. Swiftmerge Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $11.85.

Get Swiftmerge Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Swiftmerge Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Swiftmerge Acquisition

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Swiftmerge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiftmerge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.