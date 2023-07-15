TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,100 shares, an increase of 27,450.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
TechnoPro Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of TCCPY stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.12. TechnoPro has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $6.41.
About TechnoPro
