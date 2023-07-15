Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $4,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,633,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,155,174,000 after acquiring an additional 181,393 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,826,333,000 after acquiring an additional 83,858 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 535.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,889 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,035,739 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $410,120,000 after acquiring an additional 58,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 948,646 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $236,381,000 after acquiring an additional 20,462 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex Price Performance

NYSE TFX opened at $245.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $241.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.15. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $182.65 and a 12-month high of $276.43.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.12. Teleflex had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $710.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 17.73%.

Insider Transactions at Teleflex

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total value of $742,289.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,956.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on TFX. StockNews.com cut shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. CL King began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $293.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.17.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

