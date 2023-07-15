Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 53.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,948 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 348.4% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,714,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 36.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.11.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $235,922.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,595,492.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $235,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,595,492.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $81,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,168.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,513 shares of company stock valued at $566,871. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

TER opened at $113.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.05. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.81 and a 1 year high of $114.97.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. Teradyne had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $617.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.58%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

