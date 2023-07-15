Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $4,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 9.0% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 4.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth about $1,196,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 13.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 34.7% in the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $1,370.00 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $1,266.21 and a twelve month high of $2,739.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,348.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,663.20.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $11.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.21 by ($1.97). The company had revenue of $146.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.54 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 65.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 48.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TPL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,399.00 to $1,378.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

