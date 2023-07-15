The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 61.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 54,323 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 27,746 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Chemours in the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Chemours by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 11,847 shares during the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemours Stock Performance

Shares of CC opened at $38.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.40 and its 200-day moving average is $32.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $38.91.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CC. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Chemours from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

Insider Transactions at Chemours

In other news, CEO Mark Newman bought 7,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $265,300.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,244,651.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Mark Newman purchased 7,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $265,300.43. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 266,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,244,651.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $304,790.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,519.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

