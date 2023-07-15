The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 19,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,613,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,359,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 57,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on THG. Bank of America lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $142.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.43.

THG opened at $109.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,650.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.71 and a 1-year high of $148.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.82.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10,796.40%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

