The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 22.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 387,627 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 115,167 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $4,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Union by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,576,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $90,565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,880 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Union by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,774,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $617,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522,420 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Western Union by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,439,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,069 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,041,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Western Union by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WU has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Western Union from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.70.

Western Union Stock Down 1.2 %

WU opened at $12.09 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average is $12.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Western Union had a return on equity of 128.52% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.00%.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

