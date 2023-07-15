Tiaa Fsb Has $318.06 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,928,778 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 19,949 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.2% of Tiaa Fsb’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Apple were worth $318,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,148,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,340,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $304,053,000 after buying an additional 115,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 105,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Apple from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.08.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $190.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.92. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $194.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

