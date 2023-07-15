Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,529 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Jmac Enterprises LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 265.4% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 11,584 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TOL. Bank of America upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.83.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of TOL opened at $83.53 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $83.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.54 and a 200-day moving average of $63.15.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $5,124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,844,091.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $4,095,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,192,199.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $5,124,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,547 shares in the company, valued at $16,844,091.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,721 shares of company stock valued at $15,964,889 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.