TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $4,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 42,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in TransUnion by 5.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in TransUnion by 17.1% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 41,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the first quarter valued at $449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on TRU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on TransUnion from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on TransUnion from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TransUnion from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

TransUnion Price Performance

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,792 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $125,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,499,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total value of $67,055.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,904.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $125,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,499,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,376 shares of company stock worth $2,620,960. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $79.43 on Friday. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $50.32 and a fifty-two week high of $90.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 56.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $940.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.69 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 7.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 29.79%.

TransUnion Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.