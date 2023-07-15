UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Shares Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UFPT. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in UFP Technologies by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in UFP Technologies by 3,322.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on UFPT. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of UFP Technologies from $171.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com upgraded UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Insider Transactions at UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies Price Performance

In other news, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 7,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total transaction of $1,044,709.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,830,773.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other UFP Technologies news, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 1,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total transaction of $238,240.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 7,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total value of $1,044,709.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,830,773.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,758 shares of company stock worth $3,557,125 over the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UFP Technologies stock opened at $186.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 0.84. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $197.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.54.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $97.75 million for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 23.36%.

UFP Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.