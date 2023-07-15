UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Stock Position Raised by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,960 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in UGI were worth $5,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UGI. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 75.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at UGI

In related news, CEO Roger Perreault bought 3,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,748.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,677.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

UGI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $26.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $25.58 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.16). UGI had a positive return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. UGI’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UGI Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -51.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on UGI from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UGI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

