United Asset Strategies Inc. Has $3.58 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 42.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,716 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wolfe Research lowered Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $100.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $82.90 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.46 and a 200-day moving average of $109.52. The company has a market capitalization of $408.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

