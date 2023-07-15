Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 285,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,264,000 after purchasing an additional 153,164 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OLED. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Universal Display Stock Down 2.8 %

In other news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $264,846.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,499,057.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $264,846.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,499,057.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $2,050,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,155,786.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $144.25 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.41 and a fifty-two week high of $157.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.08. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.35.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $130.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.49%.

About Universal Display

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Featured Stories

