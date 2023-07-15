V Square Quantitative Management LLC Invests $3.72 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,717,000. Alphabet makes up 3.4% of V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,316.0% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 6,080 shares in the last quarter. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,149,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 40,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 9,327 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 841,688 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,932 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7 %

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $128.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.39.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $125.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $129.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

