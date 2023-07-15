Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,801 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vale by 527.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Vale by 1,441.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 293,824 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Vale by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,065,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,087,000 after acquiring an additional 231,037 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vale by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 46,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vale by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 313,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 50,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VALE opened at $14.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.73 and its 200-day moving average is $15.47. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $19.31. The firm has a market cap of $64.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.16). Vale had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 38.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Equities analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VALE shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vale from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Vale from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.52.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

