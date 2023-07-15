Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 310,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $4,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 170.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Bros. Discovery

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares in the company, valued at $8,289,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 5.3 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WBD shares. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $12.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.41. The stock has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.51. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $17.65.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. On average, research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.