Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 310,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $4,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 170.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.08% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares in the company, valued at $8,289,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $12.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.41. The stock has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.51. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $17.65.
Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. On average, research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.
