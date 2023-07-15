Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys New Shares in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 11,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 272.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 837.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3,499.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE PDM opened at $7.81 on Friday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market cap of $965.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.95.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.47). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $142.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.76%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.