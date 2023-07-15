Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys New Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,406 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE F opened at $14.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.73. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 84.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on F. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.18.

About Ford Motor



Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

