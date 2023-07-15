Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,487,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,141,000 after purchasing an additional 36,529 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,421,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,963,000 after purchasing an additional 301,294 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 871,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 193,965 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 744,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 266,349 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 727,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 332,622 shares during the period. 36.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Stock Performance

MVF stock opened at $6.77 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.84.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

