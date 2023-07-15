Wendell David Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wendell David Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 318,290 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,330 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 6.2% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $52,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL opened at $190.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $3.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.79 and a 200-day moving average of $161.92. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $194.48.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Apple from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

