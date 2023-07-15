Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 5.0% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.39.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $125.42 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $129.04. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 841,688 shares of company stock worth $29,376,932 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

