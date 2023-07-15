Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,545 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,302 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $4,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Western Digital by 75.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 661 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 879 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 177.4% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $39.66 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $29.73 and a twelve month high of $50.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.64.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The data storage provider reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.23. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Western Digital from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Western Digital to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Western Digital from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded Western Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.95.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

