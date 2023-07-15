WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 22.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 144,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 26,635 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $4,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in WestRock during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in WestRock during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in WestRock by 1,003.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

WRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of WestRock from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of WRK opened at $29.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.12, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.19. WestRock has a 12-month low of $26.84 and a 12-month high of $43.37.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. WestRock’s payout ratio is -22.63%.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

