Windsor Group LTD Has $5.04 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Windsor Group LTD cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,091 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.0% of Windsor Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 116,483.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after buying an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,749,817 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,671,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991,299 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 226,281,368 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,400,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Apple by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after acquiring an additional 25,926,552 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.08.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $190.69 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $194.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.79 and its 200-day moving average is $161.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. Apple’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.30%.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

