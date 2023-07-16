1,100 Shares in ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:THNQ) Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:THNQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of THNQ stock opened at $37.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.71. ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 52 week low of $23.36 and a 52 week high of $38.22. The company has a market cap of $30.39 million, a P/E ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.21.

ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF Profile

The Robo Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (THNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence index. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in developing the technology and the infrastructure of enabling artificial intelligence. THNQ was launched on May 11, 2020 and is managed by ROBO Global.

