13,505 Shares in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDT. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 13,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 50,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 15,195 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $24.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.69. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $25.92.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (IBDT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2028. IBDT was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

