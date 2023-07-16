14,879 Shares in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Lufax by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,470,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341,655 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lufax by 1,298.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,468,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,571,000 after acquiring an additional 26,433,557 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lufax by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,711,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,846,000 after acquiring an additional 288,750 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lufax by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,442,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,358,000 after buying an additional 178,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax during the fourth quarter worth $29,422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LU stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.99. Lufax Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.65.

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Lufax had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

LU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Thursday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Lufax from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Lufax from $2.50 to $1.80 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Lufax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lufax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.44.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

