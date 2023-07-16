15,108 Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 28.4% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 22,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 39.2% during the first quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 27,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 7,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 213,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after buying an additional 23,344 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF stock opened at $47.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $662.55 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $41.01 and a 1 year high of $52.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.51.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

