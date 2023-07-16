313,031 Shares in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 313,031 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 13.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. 23.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DB. Citigroup upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.5 %

DB opened at $10.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.33. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $13.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average of $11.20.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 11.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

(Free Report)

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.