4J Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

4J Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.6% of 4J Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Amazon.com by 21.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 24.8% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,085. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.74.

Shares of AMZN opened at $134.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 320.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.66. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

