51,053 Shares in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,138,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,920,000 after buying an additional 177,233 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth about $62,425,000. Two Point Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth about $8,796,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 301,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,778,000 after acquiring an additional 60,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

KNX opened at $54.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.63 and a 52-week high of $64.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.30. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.13.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.10). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 64,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $3,629,626.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $72,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 137 shares in the company, valued at $7,685.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 64,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $3,629,626.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,516 shares of company stock worth $4,047,808 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.