A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) by 29.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 836.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 290.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. 55.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $322,551.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,933.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.16, for a total value of $216,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,784.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $322,551.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,933.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,294 shares of company stock worth $1,040,181. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A-Mark Precious Metals Trading Down 0.0 %

AMRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $39.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $921.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of -0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.98. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.71 and a 52 week high of $40.93.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 36.98%. Research analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

