A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 38,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 37,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AOS shares. TheStreet upgraded A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.57.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

AOS stock opened at $74.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.78. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $74.88.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $966.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.95%.

Insider Transactions at A. O. Smith

In other news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $299,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.