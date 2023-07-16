ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Insider Sells $93,376.60 in Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) insider Michael Waterman sold 5,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $93,376.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,163,526.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Waterman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Michael Waterman sold 23,482 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $414,692.12.

ACV Auctions Price Performance

Shares of ACV Auctions stock opened at $17.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ACV Auctions Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $18.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -29.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $119.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.54 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 218,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 59,928 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 5.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,314,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,695,000 after acquiring an additional 213,799 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,365,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,538,000 after acquiring an additional 51,296 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,841,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,449,000 after acquiring an additional 75,755 shares during the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACVA shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on ACV Auctions from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Barrington Research raised their price objective on ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ACV Auctions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Featured Articles

