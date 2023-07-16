Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Trims Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,127 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.2% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 428.1% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 30,432 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 24,669 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 7.0% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HT Partners LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 45.4% during the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $454.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $382.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 236.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $480.88.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 8.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $408.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.