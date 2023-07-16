Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,812 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 7.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 15.1% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Optas LLC lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 24.2% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 16,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the fourth quarter worth about $979,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 49,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 16,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AJRD opened at $55.93 on Friday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $56.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.46 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.70.

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $566.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

