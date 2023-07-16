Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Acquired by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 342.9% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Eric Norris acquired 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $182.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,886. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Norris bought 1,260 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,199,252.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,774. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $235.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $217.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.55. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $171.82 and a 1 year high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $3.39. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 23.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALB. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Albemarle from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. HSBC reduced their price target on Albemarle from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $222.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Albemarle in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.90.

About Albemarle

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.