Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 151.50 ($1.95) and last traded at GBX 151 ($1.94). 183,920 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 529,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 150.50 ($1.94).

Alfa Financial Software Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.14, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of £445.81 million, a P/E ratio of 1,887.50, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 169.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 158.40.

Get Alfa Financial Software alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alfa Financial Software

In other Alfa Financial Software news, insider Duncan Magrath sold 347,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.07), for a total transaction of £560,141.54 ($720,624.65). Company insiders own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Alfa Financial Software Company Profile

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the auto and equipment finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Subscription, Services, Software, and segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Financial Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Financial Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.