Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $14.92 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,479 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.6% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in Apple by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 58,409 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 214,419 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 664,476 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $109,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 16.0% during the first quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,373 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 10.9% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 28,520 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apple Stock Up 0.1 %

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.08.

AAPL opened at $190.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $194.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.79 and a 200-day moving average of $162.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.30%.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.