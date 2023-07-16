Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s 5th Largest Position

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,510 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 3.1% of Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 6.0% in the first quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 7.4% in the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 264,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,460,000 after buying an additional 18,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.14.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG opened at $125.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $129.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 864,122 shares of company stock valued at $29,751,580. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

