Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Milestone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $125.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.68 and its 200-day moving average is $106.79. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $129.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 309,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at $63,585,466.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 309,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at $63,585,466.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 864,122 shares of company stock worth $29,751,580 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.14.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

