Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 317,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.0% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $32,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $1,195,648.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at $350,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 841,688 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,932. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.39.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $125.42 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $129.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

