Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,923 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,483,000 after acquiring an additional 44,278 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $2,617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $125.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $129.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 841,688 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,932. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 51job reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.39.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

