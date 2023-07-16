Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s 4th Largest Position

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,321,483 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,022,487 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 4.6% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $756,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $523,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,883,929.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,085 in the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $134.68 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.96 and its 200 day moving average is $106.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 320.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.