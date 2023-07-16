Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Global Assets Advisory LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,314 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.7% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Amazon.com by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 552,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,991,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,845 shares of company stock worth $8,536,085. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $134.68 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 320.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.74.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

