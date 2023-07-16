Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Lessened by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 82,628 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 74.8% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 58,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after buying an additional 25,088 shares during the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 157,459 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,264,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 56,703 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,857,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.3 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $134.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 320.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $64,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,325,472.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $64,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,325,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,845 shares of company stock worth $8,536,085. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

