Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Bender Robert & Associates

Bender Robert & Associates boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,459 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 5.0% of Bender Robert & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Markel Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.74.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $134.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.67, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at $230,472,456.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,472,456.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at $14,193,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,845 shares of company stock worth $8,536,085. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

