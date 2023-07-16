Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,698 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,991,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at $14,193,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,845 shares of company stock worth $8,536,085 in the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $134.68 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.67, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.66.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.74.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

